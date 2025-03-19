GWN Securities Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. GWN Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $511,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COM stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

