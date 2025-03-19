Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.78. Approximately 205,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 338,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.