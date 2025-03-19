Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on March 28th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %
HMDPF opened at C$56.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.73. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$52.48 and a 12-month high of C$117.26.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.