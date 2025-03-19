Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on March 28th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

HMDPF opened at C$56.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.73. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$52.48 and a 12-month high of C$117.26.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.