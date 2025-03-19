Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.99). 256,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 58,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.86).
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.45. The company has a market capitalization of £282.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
