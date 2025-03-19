Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 116,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

