Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

