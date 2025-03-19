Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43), with a volume of 19604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.60 ($0.45).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.85.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 264.25%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -166.65%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

