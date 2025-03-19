Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,219 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $47,207,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,966,000 after purchasing an additional 350,623 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

