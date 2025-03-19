Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $710.00 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.78 and its 200 day moving average is $704.39.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.67.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

