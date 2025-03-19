Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2,261.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $283.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

