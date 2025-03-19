Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 311.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $539.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

