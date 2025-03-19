Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

