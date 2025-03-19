Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 30,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 146,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

