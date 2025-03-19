Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.09 and traded as low as $144.72. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $146.77, with a volume of 6,017,282 shares traded.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

