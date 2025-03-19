Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

