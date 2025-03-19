HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 436,806 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 372.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,806 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 1,158,315 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
