HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,082 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HP by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,104 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.