HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

