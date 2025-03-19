HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $6.75 Million in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,903,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS JPLD opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $52.23.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.
