HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 433 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $323.82 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

