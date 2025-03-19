HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 874,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,334,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 774,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 598,512 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

