HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 18,173 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

