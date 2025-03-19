Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.
About Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
