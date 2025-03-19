Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 248.12 ($3.23), with a volume of 7647831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.55).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.6 %

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.32%.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.