Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.59% of Hologic worth $257,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

