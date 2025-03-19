Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 471,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

