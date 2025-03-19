Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 177 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

PNC stock opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $240,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,385,675.14. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,604,263. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

