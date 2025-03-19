Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,677,754.68. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $841.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $908.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $989.35.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

