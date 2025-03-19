Horizon Investments LLC Buys 190 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,730,000 after acquiring an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,843,000 after acquiring an additional 844,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

LOW stock opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

