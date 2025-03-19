Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

COF stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.