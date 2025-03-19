Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,143,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,366,000 after buying an additional 12,864,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,390,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after buying an additional 156,894 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

