Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,254,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.9 %

PACCAR stock opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

