Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.