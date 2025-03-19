H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

