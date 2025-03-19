Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Huize Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ remained flat at $3.27 on Tuesday. 20,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,081. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.48. Huize has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Get Huize alerts:

About Huize

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.