HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,797,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 3,262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Price Performance

HMBL stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 318,650,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,761,906. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get HUMBL alerts:

HUMBL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.