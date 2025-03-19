HUYA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 47,561 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,543% compared to the average daily volume of 716 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 4,396.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 236.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 164,112 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 302,988 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,284,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,149. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $773.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.