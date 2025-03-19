Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 125165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.26.

Insider Transactions at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,500.78). Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

