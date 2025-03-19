Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,530 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 5.33% of Immunocore worth $78,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Immunocore by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Immunocore Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

