Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 2,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.