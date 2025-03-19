Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 203.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,995.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHI stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
