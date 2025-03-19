Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 203.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,995.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.