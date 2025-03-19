Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $291,000 in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

