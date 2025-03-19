India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.67. 13,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 30,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INQQ. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

