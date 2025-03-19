Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Infobird Stock Performance
Infobird stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Infobird has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.95.
About Infobird
