Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Information Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $176.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

