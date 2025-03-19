Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.61. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 143,356 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on III shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.