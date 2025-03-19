Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.36. 175,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 220,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $171.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

