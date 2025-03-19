Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.36. 175,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 220,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IKT
Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %
Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibikase Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.