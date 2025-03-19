Insider Buying: Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rubinsztein acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.41 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$238,490.00 ($151,904.46).

Nuix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Nuix

Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Nuix Neo, a platform for complex data challenges. Its solutions include Nuix Neo Data Privacy solution for managing data privacy; Legal eDiscovery and Early Case Assessment solution to streamline processes to uncover crucial information, spot notable case trends, speed up and enhance the legal decision-making process, and save legal costs; and Fraud and Investigations solution to ingest data from all relevant data sources and apply an array of collaborative fraud techniques to connect the dots between digital evidence and human behaviour.

