Insider Buying: Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rubinsztein acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.41 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$238,490.00 ($151,904.46).
Nuix Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Nuix
