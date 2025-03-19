Insider Selling: Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) CEO Sells 17,986 Shares of Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $49,281.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,603.22. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Acelyrin stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 850,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,757. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Acelyrin by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acelyrin by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

