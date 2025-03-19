Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Dorton sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $23,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,427. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

SMBC stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 139.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.